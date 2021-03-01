AMG National Trust Bank Has $25.18 Million Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

AMG National Trust Bank decreased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,761 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of AMG National Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $25,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded up $2.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $107.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,805. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.01. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $61.89 and a 12-month high of $109.50.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

