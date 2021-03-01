AMG National Trust Bank Has $4.22 Million Stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust were worth $4,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 285.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 74,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,316,000 after buying an additional 55,310 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $2,593,000. Cumberland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $17,849,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 260,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,535,000 after buying an additional 32,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,117,000.

SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust stock traded up $11.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $466.69. The stock had a trading volume of 57,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,478. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $214.22 and a 12 month high of $470.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $448.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $392.50.

SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

