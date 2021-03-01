AMG National Trust Bank Sells 241 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

AMG National Trust Bank trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 167,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.2% of AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $62,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000.

IVV stock traded up $8.33 on Monday, hitting $390.10. The company had a trading volume of 108,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,072,288. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $395.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $385.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $359.73.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

