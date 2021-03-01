AMG National Trust Bank Sells 868 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

AMG National Trust Bank cut its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 868 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ferris Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Rikoon Group LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 22,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 288,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,403,000 after buying an additional 18,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Strategic Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron stock traded up $2.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $102.76. 279,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,283,205. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $104.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.89 billion, a PE ratio of -16.64, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVX. Mizuho initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.62.

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Story: Dogs of the Dow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.