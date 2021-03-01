Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Shares Acquired by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,877,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $505,149,000 after acquiring an additional 908,634 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,113,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768,405 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,359,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,680,000 after acquiring an additional 274,966 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,825,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,016,000 after acquiring an additional 317,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,763,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,904,000 after acquiring an additional 19,273 shares in the last quarter.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

FOLD has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Amicus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded Amicus Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.42.

FOLD opened at $12.28 on Monday. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $25.39. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.41.

In related news, insider Hung Do sold 111,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $2,653,665.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 409,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,783,206.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $1,075,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 940,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,240,823.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 260,422 shares of company stock worth $5,999,369. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to treat a range of rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting Phase 3 (ATB200-03) clinical study of AT-GAA for Pompe disease.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.