AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Stake Raised by Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC owned 0.71% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $22,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,404,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,343,000 after purchasing an additional 193,345 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,525,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,131,000 after purchasing an additional 110,833 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 7.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,265,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,977,000 after purchasing an additional 89,510 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 5.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 602,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,199,000 after buying an additional 32,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 496,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,917,000 after buying an additional 76,189 shares in the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMN shares. Benchmark boosted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.50.

In other news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 14,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total value of $1,060,788.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,454,941.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 5,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $411,195.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,316,486.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,076 shares of company stock valued at $2,934,503. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services stock traded up $2.19 on Monday, hitting $75.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,674. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a one year low of $36.65 and a one year high of $89.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.90.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.12. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 20.38%. Analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.