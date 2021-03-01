Ampio Pharmaceuticals (AMPE) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 3rd. Analysts expect Ampio Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AMPE stock opened at $1.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $316.44 million, a PE ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 1.79. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $2.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.77 and its 200 day moving average is $1.09.

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. It is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds. The company's product pipeline includes Ampion, which is in phase III clinical trial, is an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee.

