Ampleforth Price Tops $0.85 (AMPL)

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. Ampleforth has a market cap of $269.49 million and approximately $14.53 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ampleforth coin can currently be bought for about $0.85 or 0.00001772 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Ampleforth has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.56 or 0.00055281 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.15 or 0.00778835 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00030757 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000304 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00006715 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00029523 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00058396 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00041077 BTC.

Ampleforth Profile

Ampleforth (CRYPTO:AMPL) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 501,452,668 coins and its circulating supply is 316,560,433 coins. Ampleforth’s official website is www.ampleforth.org. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ampleforth’s official message board is www.ampleforth.org/#.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

Buying and Selling Ampleforth

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ampleforth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ampleforth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

