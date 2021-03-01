ams AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ams AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMSSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of AMS in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AMS in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AMS in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AMS in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of AMS in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of AMSSY stock opened at $11.65 on Monday. AMS has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $18.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.95.

About AMS

ams AG provides sensor solutions worldwide. The company operates through Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry segments. It offers 3D, audio, CMOS image, light, medical and health, position, power management, temperature, and smart light management sensors; wireless sensor nodes; sensor interfaces; and analog and mixed signal application specific integrated circuit solutions for the automotive, industry, medical, and smart building.

