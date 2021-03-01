Analysts Anticipate Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) Will Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) will report $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the lowest is $0.37. Bonanza Creek Energy posted earnings per share of $1.02 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy will report full-year earnings of $4.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $5.88. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $5.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bonanza Creek Energy.

Get Bonanza Creek Energy alerts:

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $3.02. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $62.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.38 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BCEI shares. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.13.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 296,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after buying an additional 87,245 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 74,752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 14,962 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $747,000.

Bonanza Creek Energy stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,882. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.48. Bonanza Creek Energy has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $32.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $674.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.99.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

Further Reading: What is intrinsic value?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bonanza Creek Energy (BCEI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.