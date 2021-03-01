Analysts Anticipate e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) to Announce $0.09 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.07. e.l.f. Beauty reported earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will report full-year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for e.l.f. Beauty.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $88.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ELF. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. e.l.f. Beauty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Shares of ELF traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.20. 1,127,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,130,783. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.50. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52-week low of $7.58 and a 52-week high of $27.29. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.17 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 67,166 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $1,456,158.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total transaction of $177,450.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 503,597 shares of company stock valued at $11,881,997. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the third quarter worth $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 151.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 7,655 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

