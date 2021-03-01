Analysts Anticipate FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $237.26 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) will announce sales of $237.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for FireEye’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $236.56 million to $238.00 million. FireEye posted sales of $224.72 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that FireEye will report full-year sales of $1.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for FireEye.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information security company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $248.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.14 million. FireEye had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 13.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share.

FEYE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of FireEye from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FireEye from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of FireEye from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.15.

In other FireEye news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total transaction of $531,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 402,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,121,881.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexa King sold 56,532 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $1,132,335.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 420,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,425,739.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 290,005 shares of company stock worth $5,727,691 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FireEye by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,955 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of FireEye by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,252 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of FireEye by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 81,356 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of FireEye by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 250,809 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in FireEye by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,942 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FEYE traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.19. 4,817,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,686,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -20.39 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.85. FireEye has a 52-week low of $7.54 and a 52-week high of $25.53.

FireEye

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. The company provides network, email, endpoint, and cloud security solutions, as well as customer support and maintenance services. It also offers Helix Security Platform, a cloud-hosted security platform; Security Validation Platform against cyber attacks; Dynamic Threat Intelligence cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; and Mandiant Threat Intelligence that offers subscriptions to threat intelligence reports to organizations for defending cyber threats.

