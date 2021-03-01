Analysts Anticipate Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) to Post -$0.35 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) to post earnings per share of ($0.35) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Oceaneering International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.53) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Oceaneering International reported earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 975%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Oceaneering International will report full year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.86) to ($0.01). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.79) to ($0.19). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Oceaneering International.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.22. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 37.40% and a negative return on equity of 3.56%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OII. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Oceaneering International from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.98.

In other Oceaneering International news, Director T Jay Collins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total value of $74,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,967.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,982,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Oceaneering International by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,027,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,166,000 after buying an additional 353,267 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Oceaneering International by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 210,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 66,480 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter valued at $828,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Oceaneering International by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 53,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 7,772 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OII traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,418,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,781. Oceaneering International has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $12.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 3.60.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

