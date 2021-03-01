Analysts Anticipate Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) will report earnings per share of ($0.23) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ranger Energy Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.16). Ranger Energy Services posted earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 475%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Ranger Energy Services will report full year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.39). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ranger Energy Services.

Get Ranger Energy Services alerts:

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.14). Ranger Energy Services had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a negative return on equity of 3.85%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RNGR shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ranger Energy Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. B. Riley raised shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Ranger Energy Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.67.

Shares of RNGR traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.51. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,389. The stock has a market cap of $84.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.54. Ranger Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.27 and a fifty-two week high of $7.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNGR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 37,200 shares during the last quarter. 23.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline completion services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ranger Energy Services (RNGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ranger Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranger Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.