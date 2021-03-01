Analysts Anticipate The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) to report $0.85 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the lowest is $0.82. The Bank of New York Mellon reported earnings per share of $1.05 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 19%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 16th.

On average, analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon will report full year earnings of $3.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $4.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.22 to $4.84. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Bank of New York Mellon.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS.

BK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America cut shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.03.

NYSE:BK traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.68. 6,364,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,351,661. The Bank of New York Mellon has a 1-year low of $26.40 and a 1-year high of $46.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.69 and a 200 day moving average of $39.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,473,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,396,736,000 after buying an additional 4,657,988 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,457,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $953,095,000 after buying an additional 4,335,468 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18,639,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $791,075,000 after buying an additional 2,112,630 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 170.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,140,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,285,000 after buying an additional 1,977,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,022,000. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

