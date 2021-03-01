Analysts Anticipate Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Will Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) will post $0.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Vicor’s earnings. Vicor reported earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 550%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vicor will report full year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.11. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.85 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Vicor.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Vicor had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 2.92%.

Several research firms have weighed in on VICR. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Vicor from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Vicor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BWS Financial boosted their price objective on Vicor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.60.

In other Vicor news, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $505,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 234,329 shares in the company, valued at $23,667,229. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James A. Simms sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $165,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,420 shares of company stock valued at $2,628,091 over the last ninety days. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 9,249 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $448,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,644 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $568,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VICR traded up $2.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $101.00. The stock had a trading volume of 7,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,059. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 561.11 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.86. Vicor has a twelve month low of $30.42 and a twelve month high of $104.68.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

