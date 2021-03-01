Analysts Expect Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) to Post $0.08 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) will report $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Ambarella’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.09. Ambarella posted earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ambarella will report full year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.29. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ambarella.

Get Ambarella alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Ambarella from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Summit Insights upgraded Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Roth Capital upgraded Ambarella from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Ambarella from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Ambarella currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.79.

Shares of AMBA opened at $112.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.91 and a beta of 1.49. Ambarella has a 52 week low of $36.02 and a 52 week high of $128.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.14.

In other Ambarella news, Director Teresa H. Meng sold 958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $88,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,112. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 12,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.26, for a total transaction of $1,042,218.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 896,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,462,446.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,249 shares of company stock valued at $6,193,277. 5.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMBA. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Ambarella by 433.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 964,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,563,000 after purchasing an additional 783,874 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,926,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella during the third quarter worth approximately $20,097,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella during the third quarter worth approximately $15,125,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 290.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 341,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,339,000 after acquiring an additional 253,802 shares during the period. 72.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Featured Article: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ambarella (AMBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.