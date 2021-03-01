Analysts Expect CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) to Announce $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) will report $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for CalAmp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.11. CalAmp reported earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CalAmp will report full-year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.17. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.57. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CalAmp.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $88.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.98 million. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 30.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CAMP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CalAmp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.04.

CalAmp stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.82. The company had a trading volume of 165,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,287. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.92 and its 200-day moving average is $9.25. CalAmp has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of CalAmp during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CalAmp during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CalAmp during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 337.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,439 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 6,509 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 225.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,814 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 6,104 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CalAmp

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

