Analysts Expect Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) to Announce $0.39 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) will report earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Four Corners Property Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.39. Four Corners Property Trust posted earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will report full year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Four Corners Property Trust.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 45.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FCPT shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of FCPT opened at $27.09 on Friday. Four Corners Property Trust has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $30.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCPT. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 23.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 155.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

Featured Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Four Corners Property Trust (FCPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.