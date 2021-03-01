Analysts Expect Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Will Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) will post $0.37 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s earnings. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte posted earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will report full year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte alerts:

OMAB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.86.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte stock traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,858. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.09. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 12 month low of $20.55 and a 12 month high of $55.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.52.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the fourth quarter worth about $14,387,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 10,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the fourth quarter worth about $3,907,000. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 93,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, MazatlÃ¡n, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, CuliacÃ¡n, Durango, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tampico, TorreÃ³n, Zacatecas, Ciudad JuÃ¡rez, and Reynosa cities.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (OMAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.