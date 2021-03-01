Analysts Expect Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) to Announce $0.48 EPS

Analysts expect Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) to report earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.52. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida posted earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 380%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will report full year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $2.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 21.62%.

Several equities analysts have commented on SBCF shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock opened at $35.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 1.34. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a one year low of $13.30 and a one year high of $38.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.48.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 167.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,218,000 after purchasing an additional 132,302 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 260,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,671,000 after purchasing an additional 15,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,169,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,236,000 after purchasing an additional 415,206 shares during the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (SBCF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.