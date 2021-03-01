Analysts Issue Forecasts for Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) – Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Van. Buren forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.35) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.35) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.25) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.15) EPS.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.10). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 170.65% and a negative return on equity of 57.63%. The company had revenue of $39.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.60) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $47.44 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.96 and a 200 day moving average of $42.08. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 1.80. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $27.77 and a 12-month high of $58.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 171.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $78,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 309.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grace Capital lifted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Grace Capital now owns 2,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA, an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

