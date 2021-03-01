Analysts Issue Forecasts for Centennial Resource Development, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) – Truist Securiti boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 25th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.04). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.23). Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 84.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CDEV. KeyCorp upped their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Centennial Resource Development to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.80 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.53.

Shares of CDEV stock opened at $3.96 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.62. Centennial Resource Development has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $4.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 6.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the fourth quarter worth $1,064,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 40.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,576,038 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 742,102 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 47.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 915,711 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 292,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 65.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,191,744 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after buying an additional 2,444,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.72% of the company’s stock.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

