Analysts Set Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) PT at $56.71

Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.71.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LNT shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Alliant Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ LNT traded up $0.93 on Wednesday, hitting $47.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,448,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,711. Alliant Energy has a 52-week low of $37.66 and a 52-week high of $58.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.19. The firm has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.403 dividend. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.70%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNT. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 1,650.0% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

