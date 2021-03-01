Analysts Set JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Price Target at $34.22

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.22.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JKS shares. CICC Research lowered shares of JinkoSolar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $37.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Shares of JinkoSolar stock traded up $1.23 on Wednesday, reaching $52.57. 41,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,953,505. JinkoSolar has a 1-year low of $11.42 and a 1-year high of $90.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 38.71 and a beta of 1.09.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.21. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that JinkoSolar will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 35.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,549,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,379,000 after purchasing an additional 665,860 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 23.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,910,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,978,000 after buying an additional 366,440 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,189,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,625,000 after buying an additional 436,489 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,161,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,887,000 after buying an additional 294,304 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 218.9% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 761,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,142,000 after buying an additional 523,048 shares during the period. 57.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

