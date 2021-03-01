Analysts Set Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Price Target at $46.80

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.80.

Several research firms have commented on NRIX. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $34.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ NRIX opened at $35.61 on Friday. Nurix Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $15.21 and a 1 year high of $52.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.23.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nurix Therapeutics will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 5,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total transaction of $212,826.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,580.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company's lead product candidates in preclinical stage include NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

