Analysts Set Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) PT at $49.25

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pulmonx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America cut Pulmonx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pulmonx from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

NASDAQ LUNG traded up $3.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.17. The stock had a trading volume of 149,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,844. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.67. Pulmonx has a 12 month low of $37.64 and a 12 month high of $69.48.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LUNG. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Pulmonx in the 4th quarter valued at $58,708,000. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in Pulmonx in the 4th quarter valued at $50,557,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in Pulmonx in the 4th quarter valued at $27,100,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Pulmonx in the 4th quarter valued at $25,835,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the 4th quarter worth $25,532,000.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

