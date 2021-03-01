Analysts Set QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Price Target at $53.14

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.14.

Several analysts have issued reports on QGEN shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Norddeutsche Landesbank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Nord/LB reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd raised its position in QIAGEN by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,903,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,293,000 after buying an additional 1,544,763 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in QIAGEN by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,697,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,255,000 after purchasing an additional 113,391 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 196.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,747,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,807,000 after buying an additional 1,821,007 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of QIAGEN by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,191,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,194,000 after acquiring an additional 222,263 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its position in shares of QIAGEN by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 1,109,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,121,000 after purchasing an additional 201,025 shares during the period. 43.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QGEN stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.36. 706,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 965,467. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.37. QIAGEN has a fifty-two week low of $34.79 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.17, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.41.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. QIAGEN had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 17.51%. As a group, research analysts forecast that QIAGEN will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QIAGEN Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials (deoxyribonucleic acid, ribonucleic acid, and proteins), manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and buffers; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids and proteins from secondary sample materials, and molecular biology reagents; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

