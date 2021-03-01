Analyzing American Lithium Minerals (OTCMKTS:AMLM) and Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA)

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) and American Lithium Minerals (OTCMKTS:AMLM) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Nexa Resources has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Lithium Minerals has a beta of 2.46, indicating that its share price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nexa Resources and American Lithium Minerals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nexa Resources $2.33 billion 0.54 -$146.63 million $0.36 26.31 American Lithium Minerals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

American Lithium Minerals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nexa Resources.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.4% of Nexa Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Nexa Resources and American Lithium Minerals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nexa Resources 2 3 3 0 2.13 American Lithium Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nexa Resources presently has a consensus price target of $6.90, suggesting a potential downside of 27.14%. Given Nexa Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nexa Resources is more favorable than American Lithium Minerals.

Profitability

This table compares Nexa Resources and American Lithium Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nexa Resources -32.17% -3.22% -1.22% American Lithium Minerals N/A N/A N/A

About Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources S.A., through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. The company owns and operates five mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil. In addition, it refines byproducts, such as sulfuric acid, as well as exports its products. The company was formerly known as VM Holding S.A. and changed its name to Nexa Resources S.A. in September 2017. The company was founded in 1956 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg City. Nexa Resources S.A. is a subsidiary of Votorantim S.A.

About American Lithium Minerals

American Lithium Minerals, Inc., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on investigating prospective lithium opportunities. It holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in 88 unpatented mining claims in Esmeralda County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Nugget Resources Inc. and changed its name to American Lithium Minerals, Inc. in March 2009. American Lithium Minerals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

