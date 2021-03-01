Analyzing Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) and 500.com (NYSE:WBAI)

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) and 500.com (NYSE:WBAI) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Rush Street Interactive and 500.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rush Street Interactive N/A N/A N/A 500.com -2,115.05% -86.49% -71.81%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.9% of Rush Street Interactive shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.2% of 500.com shares are held by institutional investors. 19.7% of 500.com shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rush Street Interactive and 500.com’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rush Street Interactive N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A 500.com $5.70 million 161.70 -$91.41 million N/A N/A

Rush Street Interactive has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 500.com.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Rush Street Interactive and 500.com, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rush Street Interactive 0 1 4 0 2.80 500.com 0 0 0 0 N/A

Rush Street Interactive presently has a consensus price target of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 73.86%. Given Rush Street Interactive’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Rush Street Interactive is more favorable than 500.com.

Summary

Rush Street Interactive beats 500.com on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

There is no company description available for Rush Street Interactive Inc.

500.com Company Profile

500.com Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online gaming services primarily in the People's Republic of China and Europe. It operates online gaming sites, such as Multilotto.com, Multilotto.net, multilotto.co.uk, and multilotto.ie; and provides users with various casino services, including online slot machines and online table games, as well as secondary lottery services. The company also operates a sports information portal and a mobile application, which comprise real time soccer match information and data-driven soccer match predictions, as well as allows users to post free or pay-per-view contents, such as observations and analyses on the sports information portal; and provides a pay-service, which offers users the ability to connect with independent sports experts to obtain information on specific sporting matches. In addition, it operates a platform to provide customers with online spot commodity trading for gold trade and delay products across PC and mobile devices. The company was formerly known as 500wan.com Limited and changed its name to 500.com Limited in October 2013. 500.com Limited was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

