Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HC Wainwright

Research analysts at HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 476.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of ANGN stock opened at $17.34 on Monday. Angion Biomedica has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $26.30.

In other Angion Biomedica news, insider Jay Venkatesan sold 159,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $2,546,832.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Victor F. Ganzi sold 246,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $3,947,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 405,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,486,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 406,354 shares of company stock valued at $6,503,282 over the last quarter.

Angion Biomedica Company Profile

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3777, a hepatocyte growth factor mimetic for acute kidney injury, acute lung injury, acute respiratory distress syndrome, central nervous system injuries, and heart injuries.

