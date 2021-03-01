Aperio Group LLC Acquires 4,733 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,237 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 4,733 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Kirby were worth $2,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KEX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Kirby during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Kirby by 20.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,762 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Kirby during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Kirby during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kirby during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Kirby alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Kirby from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kirby currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

KEX stock opened at $62.56 on Monday. Kirby Co. has a one year low of $32.76 and a one year high of $68.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.42.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The shipping company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Kirby had a negative net margin of 8.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $489.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Amy D. Husted sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,790. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott P. Miller sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $73,518.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,774 shares of company stock worth $2,104,615 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.