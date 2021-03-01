Aperio Group LLC Boosts Holdings in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,592 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in 8X8 were worth $2,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EGHT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in 8X8 by 9.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 8X8 in the third quarter worth about $83,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 88.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 8,250 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 8.7% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 133,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 10,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of 8X8 in the third quarter worth about $209,000. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EGHT opened at $34.21 on Monday. 8×8, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $39.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -19.77 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 36.15% and a negative return on equity of 68.68%. The business had revenue of $136.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EGHT. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of 8X8 from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $22.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $25.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.96.

In related news, insider Dejan Deklich sold 19,942 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $588,887.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,256 shares in the company, valued at $3,433,039.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 20,000 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total transaction of $683,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 168,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,747,428.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,312 shares of company stock valued at $2,530,739. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

