Aperio Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Aperio Group LLC reduced its position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,180 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $2,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV increased its position in ESCO Technologies by 26.6% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 13,935 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ESCO Technologies in the third quarter worth $44,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in ESCO Technologies by 6.1% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 307,783 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $24,795,000 after buying an additional 17,675 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ESCO Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in ESCO Technologies by 126.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,367 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

In other news, Director Larry W. Solley sold 2,000 shares of ESCO Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total value of $211,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,279 shares in the company, valued at $2,467,108.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ESE opened at $105.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 1.06. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.64 and a fifty-two week high of $111.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.14 and a 200-day moving average of $95.05.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $163.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.95 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 13.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.59%.

ESCO Technologies Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and RF Shielding and Test. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

