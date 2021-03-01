Aperio Group LLC Increases Holdings in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) by 394.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 32,233 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Daqo New Energy worth $2,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DQ. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Daqo New Energy by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Daqo New Energy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Daqo New Energy by 299.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Savior LLC increased its stake in Daqo New Energy by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Daqo New Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 14.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Daqo New Energy from $40.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Daqo New Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.20.

Shares of DQ stock opened at $104.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.43 and a beta of 0.90. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.32 and a fifty-two week high of $130.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.54.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. It offers ready-to-use polysilicon, and packaged to meet crucible stacking, pulling, and solidification products. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

