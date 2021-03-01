Aperio Group LLC Sells 2,065 Shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Aperio Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,040 shares of the LED producer’s stock after selling 2,065 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Cree were worth $2,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cree by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 6,745 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cree by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,966 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Cree by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cree by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,550 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Cree by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,600 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently commented on CREE. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cree from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Charter Equity raised shares of Cree from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen raised shares of Cree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.42.

In related news, Director Clyde Hosein sold 13,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total transaction of $1,733,631.68. Also, Director John B. Replogle sold 1,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total transaction of $178,399.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,448 shares in the company, valued at $6,366,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

CREE opened at $113.46 on Monday. Cree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.77 and a twelve month high of $129.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.43 and a 200-day moving average of $86.16. The stock has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of -36.60 and a beta of 1.43.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The LED producer reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Cree had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $127.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Cree’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cree, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

