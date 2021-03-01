Aperio Group LLC Sells 23,671 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Aperio Group LLC lowered its position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 28.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 59,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,671 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $2,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 13,672.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. 93.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HIW shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Highwoods Properties from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.56.

Shares of HIW opened at $39.96 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $49.32. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.09). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 43.16% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $179.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 57.66%.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

