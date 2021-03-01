Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Price Target Raised to $83.00

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) had its price target increased by Barclays from $76.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on APPN. Zacks Investment Research cut Appian from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Appian from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Macquarie initiated coverage on Appian in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Appian from $84.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Appian from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $120.75.

Shares of NASDAQ APPN opened at $171.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.49. The company has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of -312.55 and a beta of 2.00. Appian has a 12-month low of $29.07 and a 12-month high of $260.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $81.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.55 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 13.00%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Appian will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Appian news, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.80, for a total transaction of $2,696,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,116.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 211,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.59, for a total transaction of $53,365,699.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 520,054 shares of company stock worth $97,183,938 in the last ninety days. 46.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Appian during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Appian by 115.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Appian during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Appian during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Appian during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 44.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded.

