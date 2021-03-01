Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is NEXT Financial Group Inc’s Largest Position

NEXT Financial Group Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,862 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Apple comprises 3.6% of NEXT Financial Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $37,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 279.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $77,875,836,000 after purchasing an additional 495,180,468 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Apple by 283.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,431,530,000 after buying an additional 92,101,156 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 296.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,114,176,000 after buying an additional 58,823,499 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Apple by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,840,232,000 after buying an additional 50,340,997 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 301.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,313,487 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,679,765,000 after buying an additional 49,792,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price objective (up from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.61.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $121.26 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.87 and its 200-day moving average is $122.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.