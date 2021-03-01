Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Receives $81.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.00.

AIT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered Applied Industrial Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

NYSE AIT traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.75. 2,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 174.23 and a beta of 1.47. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 52 week low of $30.66 and a 52 week high of $89.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.51.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $751.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.68 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 0.64%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.65%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,422,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $500,878,000 after acquiring an additional 259,262 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,839,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,461,000 after buying an additional 579,677 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 711,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,228,000 after buying an additional 28,870 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 439,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,291,000 after buying an additional 6,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 410,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,021,000 after buying an additional 39,305 shares in the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

