Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) to post earnings per share of ($0.41) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arcadia Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.38). Arcadia Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.49) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.85) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.62). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Arcadia Biosciences.

Get Arcadia Biosciences alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Arcadia Biosciences from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

RKDA stock opened at $3.17 on Friday. Arcadia Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $67.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of -0.62.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RKDA. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 11,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

About Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc, a consumer-driven agricultural technology company, engages in developing various crop productivity traits primarily in hemp, wheat, and soybean. The company's crop productivity traits are designed to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcadia Biosciences (RKDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arcadia Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadia Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.