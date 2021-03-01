Arkadios Wealth Advisors Grows Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Truist Financial were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,294,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,279,871,000 after buying an additional 1,410,385 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,574,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,190,702,000 after purchasing an additional 381,648 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,473,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,793,995,000 after purchasing an additional 13,312,350 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,174,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $823,178,000 after purchasing an additional 631,955 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,314,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $354,418,000 after purchasing an additional 110,244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $8,857,753.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 849,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,662,191.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $153,706.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 228,574 shares of company stock valued at $11,510,241. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial stock opened at $56.96 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.48. The company has a market cap of $76.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $24.01 and a 52-week high of $61.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.19%.

TFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

