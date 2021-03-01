Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $164,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.0% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $87.87 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.36. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $55.58 and a 12-month high of $94.40.

Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

