Arkadios Wealth Advisors Invests $173,000 in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,866 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Thor Industries by 436.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Thor Industries in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Thor Industries in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Thor Industries by 24.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Thor Industries in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Thor Industries news, Director J Allen Kosowsky sold 5,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $534,771.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,166.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kenneth D. Julian sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 49,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,225,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,197 shares of company stock worth $1,307,271. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Thor Industries from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.36.

Shares of NYSE THO opened at $117.06 on Monday. Thor Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.30 and a fifty-two week high of $132.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 2.42.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.59. Thor Industries had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

