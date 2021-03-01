Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases 787 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 3,577.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 809 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 335.7% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 183 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Motco increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,811.1% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 565.7% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the third quarter worth about $45,000. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on MSI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $196.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.69.

MSI opened at $175.48 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $176.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.32. The company has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.26, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.77 and a 52 week high of $184.88.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 158.99% and a net margin of 10.39%. Equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 38.17%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 56,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total transaction of $10,153,327.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

