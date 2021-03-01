Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Trading 6.5% Higher

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) shares shot up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.46 and last traded at $7.41. 1,422,538 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 1,588,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.96.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARLO. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BWS Financial boosted their target price on Arlo Technologies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Arlo Technologies from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.00 and a 200 day moving average of $6.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 1.91.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.10. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.33% and a negative net margin of 18.21%. The business had revenue of $114.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.57 million. Arlo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arlo Technologies news, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 8,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total value of $80,789.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 374,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,626,234.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 507 shares of company stock valued at $4,169. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,293,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,659,000 after buying an additional 20,239 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 35,436 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 576.1% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 234,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 200,200 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,037,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,081,000 after buying an additional 189,240 shares during the period. 71.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:ARLO)

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

