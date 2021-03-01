ARP Americas LP Acquires New Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,788 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Square during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Square during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in Square by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Square during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

SQ opened at $237.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.21 billion, a PE ratio of 365.13, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $240.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.33 and a 12-month high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total transaction of $371,170.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 160,706 shares in the company, valued at $32,173,341.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total transaction of $43,472,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 279,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,753,641.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,176,677 shares of company stock worth $264,970,688 over the last ninety days. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Square from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 target price on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Square from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.17.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.