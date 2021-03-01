ARP Americas LP Buys Shares of 1,259,589 Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,259,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,106,000. Sportsman’s Warehouse comprises 1.9% of ARP Americas LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 60.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the third quarter worth approximately $143,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the third quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on SPWH shares. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.70.

Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock opened at $16.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $739.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.53 and its 200 day moving average is $15.52. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.08 and a 1 year high of $18.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $385.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.68 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 55.83%. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

