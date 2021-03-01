ARP Americas LP Purchases Shares of 18,059 Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:WTRE)

ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in shares of Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:WTRE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000. ARP Americas LP owned about 0.09% of Watford at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Watford during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Watford by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Watford during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Watford by 277.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Watford during the 4th quarter worth about $175,000. 33.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WTRE stock opened at $34.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $688.69 million, a PE ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.68 and its 200-day moving average is $30.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Watford Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $36.79.

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.70). On average, analysts anticipate that Watford Holdings Ltd. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Arch Capital Group Ltd. sold 460,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total value of $15,971,328.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Watford from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.75.

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as executive assurance, medical malpractice liability, other professional liability, workers' compensation, umbrella liability; other specialty reinsurance, including personal and commercial automobile, mortgage, surety, accident and health, workers' compensation catastrophe, agriculture and marine, and aviation; and property catastrophe reinsurance, as well as other insurance programs comprising general liability, umbrella liability, professional liability, personal and commercial automobile, and inland marine and property business with minimal catastrophe exposure.

