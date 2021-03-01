ARP Americas LP Sells 4,045 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

ARP Americas LP cut its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 50.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,955 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,045 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 56.6% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

IBM stock opened at $120.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $107.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.03 and a 200-day moving average of $122.25. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $90.56 and a 12-month high of $136.10.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Read More: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.